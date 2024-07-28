Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 80,281 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 836,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,281 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 195,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 180,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

IGLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 18,793 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1388 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

