Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 446,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $129.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

