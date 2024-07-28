Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.18 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAUG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 49,394 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

