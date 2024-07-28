Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 71,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

