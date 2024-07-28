Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PID. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 143,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

PID stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.87. 125,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $874.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

