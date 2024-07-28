Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 55,118 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.51% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.69. 595,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

