Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 122,447 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 125.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 609,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,237,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,744,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 337,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.