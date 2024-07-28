Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 37,645 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $22,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after buying an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,825,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after buying an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,211.7% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 291,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 269,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,407,000 after buying an additional 189,244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 378,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

