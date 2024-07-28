Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 136,938 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.35% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 577,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 358,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

