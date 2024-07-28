Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 630 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.07.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $9.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,878. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.47 and its 200 day moving average is $455.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.