Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 435 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $7.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,092. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.71 and a 200-day moving average of $545.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

