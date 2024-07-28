Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 18,221 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 449,604 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 79,599,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,100,216. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

