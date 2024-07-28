Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NUE traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $160.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.64.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Get Our Latest Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.