Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.24. 8,027,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

