Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.87 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.38. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

