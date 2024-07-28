Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $24.32 on Friday, hitting $247.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

