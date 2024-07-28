Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $914,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 660.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

