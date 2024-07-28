Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,084. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.