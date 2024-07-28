Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American International Group were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $746,005,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in American International Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 2.6 %

AIG traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 3,681,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,715. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

