Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 1,765,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,963. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

