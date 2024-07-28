Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 14,792 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 237,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

