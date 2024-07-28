Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

TPH stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 1,213,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

