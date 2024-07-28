Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,626 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. 1,412,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

