Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.