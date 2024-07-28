Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.54. 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,588. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

