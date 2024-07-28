Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 232,508 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,369,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

