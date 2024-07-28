Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

A stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.32. 1,717,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.54. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

