Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 421,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 in the last 90 days.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

