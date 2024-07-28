Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

JNPR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,781. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.