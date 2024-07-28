Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 2,436,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,781. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

