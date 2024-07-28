JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.27.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.7 %

PCAR stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

