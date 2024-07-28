Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $246.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.24. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $252.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

