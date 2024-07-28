Jito Price Reaches $3.08 on Major Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00004530 BTC on major exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $354.59 million and $52.10 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,943,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.11759433 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $83,348,985.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

