iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 441.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.61% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,745 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. 139,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

