iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 197.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.