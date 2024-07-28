iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $171.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $171.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.37. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

