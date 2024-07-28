iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the June 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 174,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0769 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.