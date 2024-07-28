iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,823,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

