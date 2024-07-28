Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.18.

IONS opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

