InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:BSJV Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

