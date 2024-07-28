Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

