Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BSCV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 222,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

