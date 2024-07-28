Internet Computer Price Tops $9.44 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $57.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00013864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,368,926 coins and its circulating supply is 467,179,647 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

