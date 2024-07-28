International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
International Money Express stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
