International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of International Game Technology worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 6,332,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

