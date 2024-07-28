Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $235.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 6.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.05. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $293.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.