Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells $164,025.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

