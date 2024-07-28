Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $1,106,714.40 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.75 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 227.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 166.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

