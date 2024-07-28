Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Purchases $413,109.72 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $413,109.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,990,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,026,785.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.40 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

