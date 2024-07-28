Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

INFN opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

